Five Area Wrestlers Finish 2nd At State Meet
ST. PAUL -- We had five area wrestlers competing for state titles on Saturday night. All five of them came up short in their quest for a state title.
The local wrestlers who took home second at the state meet include:
Austin Brenner of St. Cloud Tech at 160 pounds
John Dierks of Foley at 138 pounds
Justin Henry of Foley at 170 pounds
Saylor Schmidt of Foley at 195 pounds
Mitch Trigg of Foley at 285 pounds
Sartell-St. Stephen's Cole Fibranz finished 3rd at 220 pounds.