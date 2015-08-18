Fantasy Football Forum in St. Cloud Tonight

The Annual Fantasy Football Forum will take place tonight at Boulder Tap House in St. Cloud from 7-9pm. The event will feature fantasy football experts John Tuvey (thehuddle.com), and John Holler (ffmastermind.com and vikingupdate.com). The two will discuss quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends, they'll offer sleepers and players to stay away from. Tuvey and Holler will take questions and we'll conduct a mock draft.

All those in attendance tonight can register to win great prizes like a trophy from All Star Trophy and Awards, 2 Twins tickets, subscriptions to thehuddle.com, 1390-the Fan winter coats and more.