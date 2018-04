AM 1390-the Fan's Fantasy Football Forum will take place this season August 18 from 7-9pm at Boulder Tap House in St. Cloud. The event will air live on AM 1390-the Fan. John Tuvey from thehuddle.com and John Holler from Viking Update will again be the experts at the event.

The event will feature in-depth fantasy football information, a mock draft and the giving away of great prizes. The event is free and open to the public.