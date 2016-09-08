Fantasy Football Challenge Week 1 Lineups
The NFL season begins tonight and so does AM 1390thefan's Fantasy Football Challenge. One listener each week will go head to head with two local businesses with a chance to win $100 in certificates from those businesses. Here is this week's lineups;
Chris Viney Old Capital Tavern Red Wing Shoes
QB, Aaron Rodgers QB, Andrew Luck QB, Aaron Rodgers
RB, Adrian Peterson RB, Todd Gurley RB, Todd Gurley
RB, Doug Martin RB, Adrian Peterson RB, Adrian Peterson
WR, DeAndre Hopkins WR, Julio Jones WR, Odell Beckham, Jr
WR, Odell Beckham, Jr WR, Amari Cooper WR, Antonio Brown
TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Rob Gronkowksi TE, Rob Gronkowski
Flex, Dex Bryant Flex, David Johnson Flex, David Johnson
K, Steve Hauschka K, Steve Gostkowski K, Steve Hauschka
D, Seattle D, Vikings D, LA Rams
If you are interested in being the listener challenger email jay@1390thefan.com and just say somewhere in the email "Fantasy Football Challenge". The listener challenger for Week 2 will be selected Wednesdays at 11am.