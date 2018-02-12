Extreme Horse Skijoring Coming to Minnesota

SHAKOPEE -- For the first time ever, the sport of extreme horse skijoring is coming to Minnesota. The event is being held this Saturday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Spokesman Ted Slather says it's a combination of horse racing and skiing.

We'll have the youth, novice and open events. They'll be racing against the clock and compete for cash and prizes.

Slather says the horses run in snow from six inches to a foot deep while pulling a skier.

The Extreme Horse Skijoring starts at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Canterbury, exhibitions start at 9:00 a.m. They have over 80 competitors coming from all over the upper Midwest.

Tickets to watch the event are $10 each, with kids 17 and under getting in for free.