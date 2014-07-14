Even Yankees Haters Will Like This Derek Jeter Tribute [VIDEO]
New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter has had a charmed baseball career, we all know that. He gets the ultimate thank you in this moving commercial.
This spot, from Jordan Brand, features a slew of celebrities and regular folks tipping their hats as a means of showing their respect to the future Hall of Famer.
Everyone from Joe Torre to Michael Jordan to Jay Z to Billy Crystal appears in the spot to pay their respects to number 2. Heck, even some Red Sox fans and Mets players (with their faces blurred) tip their caps.