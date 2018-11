Additional Information

The St. James Parish Jacobs Prairie Barbeque Pork Chop Corn on the Cob Feed is Saturday, August 13. Pork chops, potato salad, chips, cole slaw & all the corn you care to eat will be served from 4:00-9:00 pm. Adults are $8.50, children 5 thru 12 are $5.00 and children under 5 are free and served a hot dog.