ESPN to Broadcast from St. John’s University

COLLEGEVILLE - ESPN is coming to Collegeville. St. John's University has announced the ESPN "SportsCenter on the Road" show will broadcast live from Clemens Stadium next Saturday, September 26th.

It will be from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m., prior to the Johnnie's 1:00 p.m. game versus St. Thomas.

Anchors Matt Barrie and Sara Walsh will host the telecast.

The event is free and open to everyone. One-way bus service will begin at 5:00 a.m. from the College of St. Benedict's Gorecki Center, taking fans to St. John's. The Clemens Stadium gates will open at 5:00 a.m. Following the broadcast, the stadium will be emptied. Fans are encouraged to wear their St. Ben's and St. John's attire.

ESPN is expected to arrive on Thursday to start setting-up.