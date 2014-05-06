Escobar Home Run Leads Twins Past Indians Monday Night

The Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in ten innings Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar launched a solo home run in the top of the tenth inning to account for the only run of the game.

Minnesota starting pitcher Kyle Gibson bounced back from a couple of sub-par starts and put together a seven inning, two-hit performance. Gibson earned a no decision in the game.

Brian Duensing, Caleb Thielbar and Glen Perkins combined for three shutout innings, with Thielbar getting the win and Perkins picking up his eighth save of the season.