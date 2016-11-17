Eden Valley-Watkins Football Wins, Advance To State Championship

MINNEAPOLIS - Senior quarterback Reece Jansen completed 14 of 17 passes for 377 yards and five touchdowns to power Eden Valley-Watkins to a 46-13 victory over Maple River in the Class AA semifinals Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The victory sends the 11 - 1 Eagles to the Prep Bowl championship game on November 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Junior wide receiver Matt Schindler had four receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard connection with Jansen that opened the scoring. Later in the first quarter, he and Jansen hooked up for a 68-yard TD reception that gave the Eagles the lead for good.