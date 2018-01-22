Eagles Humble Vikings En Route To Super Bowl

Well, we will always have the "Minneapolis Miracle." However, when it's all said and done, Sunday's game will go down in Vikings lore as another massive letdown.

The Eagles crushed the Vikings 38-7 Sunday evening in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. The Vikings finished the regular season 13-3 and end the playoffs with a 1-1 record.

Minnesota got on the board first with a touchdown on the game's opening drive. Kyle Rudolph's 25-yard touchdown reception gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead, and things were looking up.

However, the Vikings would turn the ball over three times and never sniff the end zone again in an agonizing end to a surprising season.

On one hand, Vikings fans were spared an agonizing ending a la Gary Anderson in 1999. The Vikings instead treated their faithful to something similar to the infamous 41-donut game in 2001.