Dynamo FC To Hold Tryouts

St. Cloud Dynamo FC soccer team will hold tryouts on Sunday, December 9th at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. Interested players can register online HERE .

St. Cloud Dynamo is an amateur soccer team that competes in the MASL (Minnesota Amateur Soccer League). All players over the age of 16 are welcome to try out.

Dynamo began play in 2017, posting a 20-3-2 record, which was good enough to earn a promotion to the MASL's Division 3. The 2017 team featured local standouts Alex Keller, Kevin Argueta, Leighton Lommel, Colin Johnson and David Vaerst, among others.

The 2018 season finished with a record of 18-7 and a second place finish. 2018 also saw the formation of Dynamo FC '18, a team created for development and depth.

The event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on the Husky Stadium turf. The tryout costs $52 in advance or $50 at the event itself, with the fee also including a tryout t-shirt.