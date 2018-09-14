Duluth Wins Battle For The Bone Thursday

The UMD Bulldogs beat St. Cloud State 41-17 in an NSIC football matchup Thursday night at Husky Stadium. The win improves the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season and gives them the "Battle For the Bone" traveling trophy, while the Huskies drop to 2-1.

SCSU quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn struggled against a very good UMD defense, completing just 7-23 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception thrown.

The Huskies also struggled to get the running game going, with Greg Lewis' 49 yards on seven carries leading the team. Those 49 yards included a 42 yard scamper in the second half.

Duluth played keep-away from SCSU for a majority of the night, holding the football for 38:22 of game time. The Bulldogs also excelled in the red zone, scoring on all five of their trips inside the 20 yard line.

The Huskies will try to bounce back when they play at Northern State on Saturday, September 22nd.