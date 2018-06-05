Duluth Hammers Rox 10-6

The St. Cloud Rox lost 10-6 at Duluth Monday afternoon.  The Rox fell behind 7-0 in the first inning and trailed 10-0 after 5 innings.  The Rox started the comeback scoring 6 runs in the final 4 innings.

Ricardo Sanchez went 3-5 with 1 RBI and Ryland Kerr drove in 2 runs for St. Cloud.  Carlo Graffeo started the game on the mound for the Rox and allowed 7 earned runs without retiring a batter.  He takes the loss.

St. Cloud is 3-4 and will host Duluth tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.

 

