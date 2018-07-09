Duluth Edges Rox 10-7 in 10 Innings

The Rox lost 10-7 at home to the Duluth Huskies Sunday 10-7 in 10 innings. St. Cloud led 6-3 after 2 innings but Duluth came back to tie the game at 7 in the 8th inning and won it with 3 runs in the 10th.

Kenny Saenz allowed 4 earned runs in 5 innings for St. Cloud. Spencer Mraz allowed 3 earned runs in the 10th inning to take the loss. The Rox were paced offensively by Landon Stephens with 3 RBIs and Bobby Seymour was 4-5 with 1 run scored and 2 RBIs.