Duluth Edges Rox 10-7 in 10 Innings

Courtesy: St. Cloud Rox on Facebook

The Rox lost 10-7 at home to the Duluth Huskies Sunday 10-7 in 10 innings.  St. Cloud led 6-3 after 2 innings but Duluth came back to tie the game at 7 in the 8th inning and won it with 3 runs in the 10th.

Kenny Saenz allowed 4 earned runs in 5 innings for St. Cloud.  Spencer Mraz allowed 3 earned runs in the 10th inning to take the loss.  The Rox were paced offensively by Landon Stephens with 3 RBIs and Bobby Seymour was 4-5 with 1 run scored and 2 RBIs.

The Rox fall to 2-3 in the 2nd half of the season and 18-23 overall. St. Cloud plays at Duluth tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.

