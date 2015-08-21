Duffey Dominates After Delay As Twins Destroy O’s

The Twins waited out a 2:31 rain delay then pounded the Orioles 15-2 Thursday night in Baltimore. Minnesota gained a game in the wild card standings with the win, combined with four teams losing.

Tyler Duffey had another good start for the Twins, pitching into the eighth inning while allowing just two runs on ten hits with eight strikeouts.

Eduardo Escobar, Kurt Suzuki and Eddie Rosario each had three hits, while Miguel Sano added his tenth home run of the year.

The Twins are now 1-3 on their current ten game road trip, which continues Friday night in Baltimore. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 6:05 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.