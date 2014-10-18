Ducks Rally As Wild Lose In Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Wild gave up two goals in the final period and could not recover, losing to the Ducks 2-1 in Anaheim last night.

The Wild held a 1-0 lead after a goal by Jason Zucker in the second period but the Ducks tied the game four minutes into the third period on a shorthanded goal by Andrew Cogliano.

The Cogliano goal was the first the Wild and starting goalie Darcy Kuemper have allowed this season - holding opponents scoreless in the first eight periods of 2014.

The Wild could not regain a lead against Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen, who made 27 saves on the night.

The Ducks scored again at the 11:35 mark in the third with a goal by Corey Perry - his fifth of the season - that would prove to be the game-winner.