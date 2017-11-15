Dubnyk Stays Hot In Wild Win

The Minnesota Wild beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The win is the third in a row for Minnesota.

Devan Dubnyk was named the game's first star with a 30 save performance, while also picking up a third straight shutout. Nino Niederreiter scored the eventual game-winner just 12 seconds into the first period.

The Wild are now 8-7-2 on the season and will host Nashville Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.