Dodgers Complete Sweep With Wednesday Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The win gave LA a three-game sweep of the Twins, and sent Minnesota to their fifth loss in their past six games.

The Twins led the game 5-0 after three-and-a-half innings before Los Angeles began their comeback, which began with a solo home run from Joc Pederson in the fourth and culminated with a Justin Turner walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer each had a pair of runs batted in for the Twins in the loss. Minnesota starter Ervin Santana earned a no-decision with 6.2 innings pitched, allowing four runs on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Twins are off Thursday before beginning a series with the Athletics in Oakland Friday night. Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON.