Dieng Named To All-Rookie Team, Love Named All-NBA

Despite having a hard time getting off head coach Rick Adelman's bench early in the season, Gorgui Dieng finished the season strong enough to be named to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Dieng averaged just 5.9 minutes per game in November, five in December, 6.1 in January and 9.4 in February. Those averages, along with his production, increased greatly in March (20.7) and April (31.1). Dieng averaged 11.9 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game in the month of April.