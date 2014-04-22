Dieng Named To All-Rookie Team, Love Named All-NBA
Despite having a hard time getting off head coach Rick Adelman's bench early in the season, Gorgui Dieng finished the season strong enough to be named to the NBA All-Rookie first team.
Dieng averaged just 5.9 minutes per game in November, five in December, 6.1 in January and 9.4 in February. Those averages, along with his production, increased greatly in March (20.7) and April (31.1). Dieng averaged 11.9 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game in the month of April.
In addition, forward Kevin Love was named to the All-NBA second team after averaging 26.1 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game on a Wolves team that missed the playoffs for a tenth straight season.