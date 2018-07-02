Despite Comeback Twins Can’t Avoid Cubs Sweep

The Minnesota Twins found themselves down 8-1 after two innings Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but came storming back -- only to eventually lose 11-10 to the Cubs who swept the weekend series in Chicago.

After Minnesota took a brief 1-0 run in the top of second inning, Chicago erupted for 8 runs in the bottom of the inning taking an 8-1 lead into the third. The Cubs added a run in each of the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings.

Minnesota added runs of their own scoring two in the 5th and two in the sixth -- heading into the eighth inning trailing 11-5. The Twins rallied in the top of the eighth, scoring five and pulling within a run, but that's 11-10 is where things would end.

Minnesota went just 1-5 last week in Chicago, losing all three games against the Cubs, and went 1-2 against the White Sox.

The Twins sit in second place in the AL Central, nine games behind first place Cleveland -- and open a three game series tonight in Milwaukee.