Depleted Wolves Routed By Spurs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Missing four starters, the Timberwolves could not keep up with the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in last night's 121-92 loss.

Minnesota was without starters Ricky Rubio (ankle), Nikola Pekovic (wrist), Thaddeus Young (bereavement), and Kevin Martin, who fractured his wrist on Wednesday.

In their absence, youngsters Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett tried to pick up the slack.

Wiggins scored 14 and Bennett led the Wolves with 20 points off the bench.

The Spurs shot over 54% from the field and were led by Tony Parker and Danny Green who scored 28 and 18 points, respectively.