Defense Leads Vikings Over Visiting Rams

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings and their defense showed why they are one of the best teams in NFL with a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

After giving up a touchdown on LA's opening drive, the Vikings defense clamped down and gave up no points the rest of the way. The biggest play of the day for Minnesota's defense was safety Anthony Harris stripping the football from Rams receiver Cooper Kupp at the one-yard line. Harris also recovered the fumble.

Vikings Quarterback Case Keenum continues to make the decision to keep him in the game an easy one. Keenum finished the day going 27-38 for 280 yards passing and one touchdown.

Minnesota's running game also fared well against the Rams. Latavius Murray ran the ball 15 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for a total of 171 yards.

Adam Thielen broke the game open in the 4th quarter with a 65-yard touchdown catch and run. Thielen made one man miss on a short route and outran the rest of the Rams secondary.

The Vikings are now 8-2 on the season and in first place in the NFC North.