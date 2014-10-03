CSB Volleyball’s Kockelman Named National Player of the Week [AUDIO]

Senior setter Taya Kockelman of the College of Saint Benedict volleyball team was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Division III Player of the Week.

Kockelman was also named the MIAC Setter/Libero of the week after averaging 14.5 assists per set with 10 digs, six kills and two aces per game.

“I put in a ton of hard work and my teammates are great,” Kockelman said. “We have all put in a ton of hard work over the past four years and to be honored is awesome.”

The Blazers are having a successful season on the court, posting an 11-5 record so far on the season, including a 3-0 mark in the MIAC.

“We are really working on taking it one game at a time,” Kockelman said. “We are really concentrating on coming in hard and focusing on the fact that every day is going to be huge for us.”

Kocklelman says that her role as a senior is an important one.

“I would say being a good leader on the court and off the court , being there for all the underclassmen and showing them how Blazer athletics works (are important),” Kockelman said.

Kockelman says she hopes to ultimately become a college volleyball coach after graduating from CSB.