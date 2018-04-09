The Timberwolves' push to make the playoffs for the first time in 14 years will come down to the final two games of the season. The Wolves, who have been as high as third place in the Western Conference this season, are currently clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

The Timberwolves are currently tied with Denver for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a record of 45-35. However, Minnesota is also only one game behind the logjam of New Orleans (5th place), San Antonio (6th) and Oklahoma City (7th), all three of which are 46-34 on the season.

After Monday's game against lowly Memphis (who did beat the Wolves on March 26th), the Timberwolves are set to host Denver at Target Center in a potential winner-take-all scenario.

Monday's Wolves/Grizzlies game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.