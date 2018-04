The first college football playoff highlights this year's bowl season. Here is the complete lineup of games so you can plan your TV viewing habits accordingly:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF DATE GAME LOCATION TIME (ET) MATCHUP TV Jan. 1 Rose presented by Northwestern Mutual (Semifinal) Pasadena, CA 5:00 PM No. 2 Oregon (12-1) vs. No. 3 Florida State (13-0) ESPN Jan. 1 Allstate Sugar (Semifinal) New Orleans, LA 8:30 PM No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (12-1) ESPN Jan. 12 Championship Game Arlington, TX 8:30 PM Semifinal winners ESPN OTHER BOWL GAMES Dec. 20 R+L Carriers New Orleans New Orleans, LA 11:00 AM UL Lafayette (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5) ESPN Dec. 20 Gildan New Mexico Albuquerque, NM 2:20 PM Utah State (9-4) vs. UTEP (7-5) ESPN Dec. 20 Royal Purple Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 3:30 PM Colorado State (10-2) vs. Utah (8-4) ABC Dec. 20 Famous Idaho Potato Boise, ID 5:45 PM Air Force (9-3) vs. Western Michigan (8-4) ESPN Dec. 20 Raycom Media Camellia Montgomery, AL 9:15 PM Bowling Green (7-6) vs. South Alabama (6-6) ESPN Dec. 22 Miami Beach Miami, FL 2:00 PM Memphis (9-3) vs. BYU (8-4) ESPN Dec. 23 Boca Raton Boca Raton, FL 6:00 PM Marshall (12-1) vs. Northern Illinois (11-2) ESPN Dec. 23 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia San Diego, CA 9:30 PM San Diego State (7-5) vs. Navy (6-5) ESPN Dec. 24 Popeyes Bahamas Nassau, Bahamas 12:00 PM Western Kentucky (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (7-5) ESPN Dec. 24 Hawaii Honolulu, HI 8:00 PM Fresno State (6-7) vs. Rice (7-5) ESPN Dec. 26 Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Dallas, TX 1:00 PM Illinois (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5) ESPN Dec. 26 Quick Lane Detroit, MI 4:30 PM Rutgers (7-5) vs. North Carolina (6-6) ESPN Dec. 26 Bitcoin St. Petersburg St. Petersburg, FL 8:00 PM NC State (7-5) vs. UCF (9-3) ESPN Dec. 27 Military Presented by Northrop Grumman Annapolis, MD 1:00 PM Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (9-3) ESPN Dec. 27 Hyundai Sun El Paso, TX 2:00 PM Duke (9-3) vs. Arizona State (9-3) CBS Dec. 27 Duck Commander Independence Shreveport, LA 4:00 PM Miami (Fla.) (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6) ESPN Dec. 27 New Era Pinstripe Bronx, NY 4:30 PM Boston College (7-5) vs. Penn State (6-6) ESPN Dec. 27 National University Holiday San Diego, CA 8:00 PM Nebraska (9-3) vs. USC (8-4) ESPN Dec. 29 Autozone Liberty Memphis, TN 2:00 PM West Virginia (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5) ESPN Dec. 29 Russell Athletic Orlando, FL 5:30 PM Clemson (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (8-4) ESPN Dec. 29 Advocare V100 Texas Houston, TX 9:00 PM Texas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6) ESPN Dec. 30 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Nashville, TN 3:00 PM Notre Dame (7-5) vs. LSU (8-4) ESPN Dec. 30 Belk Charlotte, NC 6:45 PM Louisville (9-3) vs. Georgia (9-3) ESPN Dec. 30 Foster Farms Santa Clara, CA 10:00 PM Maryland (7-5) vs. Stanford (7-5) ESPN Dec. 31 Chick-Fil-A Peach Atlanta, GA 12:30 PM TCU (11-1) vs. Ole Miss (9-3) ESPN Dec. 31 Vizio Fiesta Glendale, AZ 4:00 PM Arizona (10-3) vs. Boise State (11-2) ESPN Dec. 31 Capital One Orange Miami, FL 8:00 PM Georgia Tech (10-3) vs. Mississippi State (10-2) ESPN Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, FL 12:00 PM Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Auburn (8-4) ESPN2 Jan. 1 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Orlando, FL 12:30 PM Minnesota (8-4) vs. Missouri (10-3) ABC Jan. 1 Goodyear Cotton Arlington, TX 12:30 PM Baylor (11-1) vs. Michigan State (10-2) ESPN Jan. 2 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Fort Worth, TX 12:00 PM Houston (7-5) vs. Pittsburgh (6-6) ESPN Jan. 2 TaxSlayer Jacksonville, FL 3:20 PM Iowa (7-5) vs. Tennessee (6-6) ESPN Jan. 2 Valero Alamo San Antonio, TX 6:45 PM Kansas State (9-3) vs. UCLA (9-3) ESPN Jan. 2 Ticketcity Cactus Tempe, AZ 10:15 PM Oklahoma State (6-6) vs. Washington (8-5) ESPN Jan. 3 Birmingham Birmingham, AL 1:00 PM Florida (6-5) vs. East Carolina (8-4) ESPN Jan. 4 GoDaddy Mobile, AL 9:00 PM Toledo (8-4) vs. Arkansas State (7-5) ESPN