St. Cloud area coaching legend Dean Taylor passed away Thursday morning at the age of 70. In addition to coaching, Taylor also umpired for many years and volunteered at local tournaments and events.

Taylor founded Sartell football in 1969 and coached there until the Sabres' 1994 Clas A championship season. He went on to coach at St. John's University from 1999-2008 under John Gagliardi before finishing his career with a stint at Cathedral from 2009-2012.