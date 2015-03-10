Clippers Top Tepid Timberwolves Monday Night

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 89-76 Monday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Wolves shot just 37% from the floor in the losing effort.

Adreian Payne led Minnesota with 16 points on 7-12 shooting and added 15 rebounds, but the rest of the Wolves' starters shot just 13-42 from the floor.

DeAndre Jordan led Los Angeles to the win with 20 points and 17 rebounds, while JJ Redick tallied a game-high 27 points.

The Wolves play at Phoenix Wednesday night (8:30, WJON).