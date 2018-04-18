Cleveland Tops Twins In Puerto Rico Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins fell 6-1 to Cleveland Tuesday night at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico. The Twins record falls to 7-5 on the season with the loss, while Cleveland improves to 9-6.

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber kept the Twins in check for six innings, allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts to earn his second win of the season. Francisco Lindor's two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning set the tone for Cleveland's offense.

Brian Dozier had a pair of hits and a run batted in for the Twins in the loss, while Jake Odorizzi allowed four runs on six hits to fall to 1-1 on the season.

The Twins will take on Cleveland again Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30.