Cleveland Defeats What Is Left Of Twins Tuesday

Cleveland topped the Twins 6-2 Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins fall to 49-57 on the season and now trail Cleveland by nine games in the American League's Central Division.

Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer continued to build his case for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award with 6.1 innings of solid work, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three. The Twins countered with Kyle Gibson, who turned in a quality start of his own with six innings pitched while allowing three runs on five hits and six strikeouts.

Max Kepler paced the Twins' offense with a pair of hits, while Logan Morrison added a solo home run off of Bauer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Twins will wrap up their three-game set with Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is set for 12:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m.