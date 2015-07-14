Cincinnati Hometown Hero Todd Frazier Wins Home Run Derby [VIDEO]

If you like drama and excitement, last night's Home Run Derby from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati had it all. Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier outlasted Prince Fielder, Josh Donaldson, and Joc Pederson to win the 2015 Gillette Home Run Derby . Frazier was able to bat last in each round and his flair for the dramatic thrilled the home crowd. He hit a total of 39 home runs over the three rounds, including a 15-14 win over Pederson in the finals.

In case you missed the exciting conclusion to the derby, here is Frazier's complete final round. ESPN's Chris Berman had the call.

Maybe the coolest part of watching Frazier win it last night was flashing back to the 1998 Little League World Series, when he helped lead Toms River, New Jersey to a 12-9 win over Japan in the championship game.

Frazier was just 12 years old when his team won the Little League World Series . All these years later he can add the Home Run Derby championship trophy to his mantle.