Chutes Knocking On Door Of Regional Tournament

A furious rally on Sunday has led the St. Cloud Chutes on the doorstep of the American Legion Regional tournament.The Chutes feature many players from this year's Cathedral state champion baseball team.

The Chutes won a pair of games Sunday, first handling Eagan 10-6 before erasing a late five run deficit to beat Hutchinson 12-11 in extra innings.

St. Cloud needs one win to reach the regional tourney. They get their first chance Monday morning at 10:00 AM in Eagan where they will take on Excelsior. Should the Chutes win that game they would play against Lakeville North at 1:00 PM.