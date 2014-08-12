Chutes Come Up Just Short In Regional Final Monday

The St. Cloud Chutes saw their season end with a 5-3 loss to Omaha Westside Monday evening at the Central Plains Regional American Legion baseball tournament in Fargo.

Steven Nuetzling’s RBI single gave the Chutes a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Omaha scored two runs in the top of the second inning off of starter Brindley Theisen and added another in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead.

St. Cloud answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Dominic Austing base hit that plated Nuetzling and made the score 3-2, but Omaha scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull away for good.

The Chutes did manage to score a run on a bases loaded hit by pitch in the bottom of the ninth, but Brady Yoerg grounded out to second base with the bases loaded to end the game.