Chutes Coach Erik Ellingboe Talks Regional Championship [AUDIO]

The St. Cloud Chutes are one win away from punching their ticket to the American Legion World Series, with the Central Plains Regional championship game scheduled for Monday night in Fargo.

The Chutes will send Brindley Thiesen to the mound for the game. Thiesen is 1-0 in the tournament to this point with a 1.12 ERA. The right-hander has allowed just one run on nine hits with three strikeouts and four walks in eight innings of work.

Chutes coach Erik Ellingboe joined the Granite City Sports show on AM 1390 The Fan to talk about Monday's matchup.