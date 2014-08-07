Chutes Clobber Creighton In American Legion Regional Opener

The St. Cloud Chutes American Legion baseball team took down Creighton Prep (PI Midwest) 10-1 Thursday afternoon in their first contest of the Central Plains Regional Tournament in Fargo.

Jeff Fasching, Thomas Imholte and Steven Nuetzling each had three hits to pace the Chutes (25-4) offense, with Neutzling also contributing three runs batted in. Tommy Auger knocked in three runs for St. Cloud in the win as well.

Brindley Theisen pitched seven strong innings for the Chutes to earn the win.

The Chutes had ten runs on sixteen hits with one error in the win.