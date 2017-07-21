Chutes, 76ers Post Legion Wins

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud Chutes eliminated Foley 13-0 last night in the Division I Sub-State 12 tournament at Champion Field in Sartell.  Rudy Sauerer had 3 hits and 4 RBIs for the Chutes.

The St. Cloud 76ers eliminated Sartell with a 9-4 win last night.  The 76ers have not lost in this tournament and need just 1 win to win the Division II Sub-State 12 championship.  The 76ers play the Chutes at 7pm tonight.  If the Chutes win they will play a 2nd game tomorrow.

Cold Spring downed Cokato/Hutchinson 2-1 in the Division I Sub-State 15 tournament in Hutchinson yesterday.  Cold Spring plays Waconia tomorrow.  St. Joseph was eliminated after a loss to Willmar 7-0 yesterday.

Filed Under: St. Cloud 76ers, St. Cloud Chutes
Categories: high school sports, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top