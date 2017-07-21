Chutes, 76ers Post Legion Wins

The St. Cloud Chutes eliminated Foley 13-0 last night in the Division I Sub-State 12 tournament at Champion Field in Sartell. Rudy Sauerer had 3 hits and 4 RBIs for the Chutes.

The St. Cloud 76ers eliminated Sartell with a 9-4 win last night. The 76ers have not lost in this tournament and need just 1 win to win the Division II Sub-State 12 championship. The 76ers play the Chutes at 7pm tonight. If the Chutes win they will play a 2nd game tomorrow.

Cold Spring downed Cokato/Hutchinson 2-1 in the Division I Sub-State 15 tournament in Hutchinson yesterday. Cold Spring plays Waconia tomorrow. St. Joseph was eliminated after a loss to Willmar 7-0 yesterday.