Chicago Tops Wild 4-2

Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild lost 4-2 at home against Chicago Thursday night.  Chicago scored 2 first period goals before Jason Zucker scored in the 2nd period.  Bryan Bickel scored twice in the 3rd period for Chicago including an empty net goal.  Jason Pominville scored a power play goal with about 5 minutes left to cut the lead to 3-2 before Bickel's empty net goal.

Niklas Backstrom had 16 saves for the Wild.  Minnesota is 18-6-5 and will host Nashville Saturday at 1pm, pregame on WJON at 12:45.

The Wild played without Zach Parise.  Zach's Dad J.P. Parise died after a battle with cancer late Wednesday night.  J.P. Parise was 73.

Filed Under: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild
Categories: Minnesota Wild, nhl hockey, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top