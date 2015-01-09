Chicago Tops Wild 4-2
The Minnesota Wild lost 4-2 at home against Chicago Thursday night. Chicago scored 2 first period goals before Jason Zucker scored in the 2nd period. Bryan Bickel scored twice in the 3rd period for Chicago including an empty net goal. Jason Pominville scored a power play goal with about 5 minutes left to cut the lead to 3-2 before Bickel's empty net goal.
Niklas Backstrom had 16 saves for the Wild. Minnesota is 18-6-5 and will host Nashville Saturday at 1pm, pregame on WJON at 12:45.
The Wild played without Zach Parise. Zach's Dad J.P. Parise died after a battle with cancer late Wednesday night. J.P. Parise was 73.