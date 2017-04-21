Charges Filed in Walmart Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is being held on $150,000 bail after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl at Walmart Thursday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Christian De Beche is charge with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim and her mother were shopping at the St. Cloud Walmart store at around 7:30 p.m. and noticed a man who appeared to be following them throughout the store. The mother told police that just prior to the stabbing, the man was standing next to them. She testified she heard a noise and looked over to see the man appear to be choking her daughter. She then realized her daughter was stabbed as she fell to the ground.

Security arrived and detained De Beche who records show made statements consistent with "I did it," "I'm guilty," and "Arrest me".

Police arrived to find the girl lying in an aisle in a pool of blood with a stab would to her back and shoulder area and a three-inch folding knife nearby.

The girl told police she doesn't know the man and he didn't make any comments prior to the attack.

De Beche did not provide any statements before being arrested. He has another court hearing scheduled for May 1st.