Chance for Storms, Heavy Rain Returns Friday

UNDATED -- A few morning thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin, will end by 9 am. Most of these storms will be non-severe.

There will be a break in the precipitation after the morning storms.

More thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front in western Minnesota after 3 pm. These storms will be locally severe with large hail and gusty winds the main threat. Heavy rainfall will also accompany these storms.

These storms are expected to move east-southeast across Minnesota, with more development in northern Iowa, spreading northward in the evening.