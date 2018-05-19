Central Minnesota Youth Baseball Organization Awarded Grant

ST. CLOUD -- A local youth baseball organization has been awarded a grant to help them get new equipment.

The Miracle League of Central Minnesota was selected to be the local recipient of the Share the Glove youth equipment grant.

The grant gives the organization equipment including two sets of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls for a total value of $2,500.

Miracle League of Central Minnesota Director Ron Mumm says:

I am humbled and honored that we were chosen as the recipients for the baseball gear donation. Our goal is to provide kids with disabilities an awesome baseball experience and due to the generosity of this donation, we are able to achieve that goal.