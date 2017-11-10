Central Minnesota Football Teams in the State Tournament

UNDATED - Here's a look at the high school football teams around central Minnesota playing in the quarterfinals of the state high school football tournament this weekend.

Class AA

Paynesville versus Barnesville at Alexandria at 7:00 p.m. Friday

Class AAA

Mora versus Pequot Lakes at Alexandria at 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Pierz versus Proctor at Brainerd at 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Class AAAA

ROCORI versus the Academy of Holy Angels at SCSU at 5:00 p.m. Friday

You can hear the ROCORI game on AM 1240 WJON.

Becker versus Cloquet at SCSU at 8:00 p.m. Friday