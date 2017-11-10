Central Minnesota Football Teams in the State Tournament
UNDATED - Here's a look at the high school football teams around central Minnesota playing in the quarterfinals of the state high school football tournament this weekend.
Class AA
Paynesville versus Barnesville at Alexandria at 7:00 p.m. Friday
Class AAA
Mora versus Pequot Lakes at Alexandria at 3:00 p.m. Saturday
Pierz versus Proctor at Brainerd at 3:00 p.m. Saturday
Class AAAA
ROCORI versus the Academy of Holy Angels at SCSU at 5:00 p.m. Friday
You can hear the ROCORI game on AM 1240 WJON.
Becker versus Cloquet at SCSU at 8:00 p.m. Friday