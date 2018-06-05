Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Standings And Schedule
Roger Mischke's weekly look at the upcoming amateur baseball schedule and a look at the standings.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (Regional Games)
Saturday June 9th
Brainerd Bees @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30
Sunday June 10th
Cold Spring Springer @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
Wednesday June 6th
Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30
Sunday June 10th
Kimball Express @ Watkins Clippers 2:00
Luxemburg Brewers @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00
Pearl Lake Lakers @ St. Nicholas Nicks 2:00
St. Augusta Gussies @ Cold Spring Rockies 2:00
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Wednesday June 6th
Becker Bandits @ Sartell Muskies 7:00
Friday June 8th
St. Joseph Joes @ Albertville Villains 7:30
Saturday June 9th
Becker Bandits @ Foley Lumberjacks 5:00
Sunday June 10th
Sartell Muskies @ Clear Lake Lakers 1:30
Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes 1:30
STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE
Friday June 8th
St. Martin Martins @ Farming Flames 8:00
Sunday June 10th
Elrosa Saints @ Richmond Royals 1:30
Spring Hill Chargers @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30
New Munich Silverstreaks @ St. Martin Martins 1:30
Meire Grove Grovers @ Farming Flames 1:30
VICTORY LEAGUE
Saturday June 9th
Freeport Black Sox vs. St. Wendel Saints 4:00 @ Freeport
St. Wendel Saints @ Freeport Black Sox 7:30
St. Stephen Steves @ Avon Lakers 1:30
Sunday June 10th
Royalton Riverdogs @ Avon Lakers 1:30
Lastrup Lakers @ Opole Bears 1:30
Pierz Brewers @ St. Stephen Steves 1:30
CHALLENGE GAMES
JUNE 9th (Seven Innings Games)
STEARNS COUNTY vs. CENTRAL VALLEY
Games: At St. Augusta and St. Nicholas
@ St. Augusta
11:00 St. Augusta Gussies vs. Richmond Royals
1:15 Pearl Lake Lakers vs. Meire Grove Grovers
3:30 Luxemburg Brewers vs. Elrosa Saints
5:45 Kimball Express vs. New Munich Silverstreaks
@ St. Nicholas
11:00 St. Nicholas Nicks vs. St. Martin Martins
1:15 Eden Valley Hawks vs. Roscoe Rangers
3:30 Watkins Clippers vs. Lake Henry Lakers
5:45 Cold Spring Rockies vs. Spring Hill Chargers
Wednesday June 6th
Exhibition
Cold Spring Springers @ Monticello Polecats 7:30
Beaudreaus Saints @ St. Joseph Joes 6:15
Rogers Red Devils @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30
Clear Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers 6:15
Pearl Lake Lakers @ Avon Lakers 6:30
Friday June 7th
Litchfield Blues @ Watkins Clippers 7:30
Foley Lumberjacks @ Isanti Redbirds 7:30
Saturday June 9th
Exhibition
Richmond Royals @ Cold Spring Springers 7:00 (Merchants Night)
Monticello Polecats @ Beaudreaus Saints 2:00
St. Joseph Joes @ New London Spicer Twins 1:30
St. Michael Saints @ Albertville Villians 7:30
Sunday June 10th
Sartell Stone Poneys @ Beaudreaus Saints 4:00
LEAGUE STANDINGS
LAKEWOOD LEAGUE
Beaudreaus Saints 1-0
Cold Spring Springers 1-1
Brainerd Bees 0-1
Sauk Rapids Cyclones 0-0
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
North
Luxemburg Brewers 6-0
Watkins Clippers 5-1
Pearl Lake Lakers 3-4
St. Nicholas Nicks 0-7
South
St. Augusta Gussies 4-1
Kimball Express 2-2
Cold Spring Rockies 2-3
Eden Valley Hawks 1-5
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Sartell Muskes 4-0
St. Joseph Joes 2-1
Foley Lumberjacks 3-2
Clear Lake Lakers 1-3
Becker Bandits 0-1
Albertville Villains 1-1
Sartell Stone Poneys 0-4
STEARNS COUNTY
North
Elrosa Saints 6-1
New Munich 4-3
Spring Hill Charger 3-3
Meire Grove Grovers 3-4
Greenwald Cubs 2-5
South
Richmond Royals 5-1
Lake Henry Lakers 3-2
St. Martin Martins 2-3
Roscoe Rangers 2-3
Farming Flames 0-6
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH
Avon Lakers 5-1
Freeport Black Sox 4-1
St. Stephen Steves 3-3
Opole Bears 3-4
St. Wendel Saints 1-3
