Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Standings And Schedule

Roger Mischke's weekly look at the upcoming amateur baseball schedule and a look at the standings.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (Regional Games)

Saturday June 9th

Brainerd Bees @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones   1:30

Sunday June 10th

Cold Spring Springer @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30

 

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 6th

Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Rockies   7:30

Sunday June 10th

Kimball Express @ Watkins Clippers                   2:00

Luxemburg Brewers @ Eden Valley Hawks        2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ St. Nicholas Nicks     2:00

St. Augusta Gussies @ Cold Spring Rockies 2:00

 

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 6th

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Muskies     7:00

Friday June 8th

St. Joseph Joes @ Albertville Villains           7:30

Saturday June 9th

Becker Bandits @ Foley Lumberjacks          5:00

Sunday June 10th

Sartell Muskies @ Clear Lake Lakers             1:30

Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes       1:30

 

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday June 8th

St. Martin Martins @ Farming Flames              8:00

Sunday June 10th

Elrosa Saints @ Richmond Royals        1:30

Spring Hill Chargers @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

New Munich Silverstreaks @ St. Martin Martins 1:30

Meire Grove Grovers @ Farming Flames    1:30

 

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday June 9th

Freeport Black Sox vs. St. Wendel Saints  4:00 @ Freeport

St. Wendel Saints @ Freeport Black Sox    7:30

St. Stephen Steves @ Avon Lakers            1:30

Sunday June 10th

Royalton Riverdogs @ Avon Lakers            1:30

Lastrup Lakers @ Opole Bears                    1:30

Pierz Brewers @ St. Stephen Steves           1:30

 

CHALLENGE GAMES

JUNE 9th  (Seven Innings Games)

STEARNS COUNTY vs. CENTRAL VALLEY

Games: At St. Augusta and St. Nicholas

@ St. Augusta

11:00 St. Augusta Gussies vs. Richmond Royals

1:15         Pearl Lake Lakers vs. Meire Grove Grovers

3:30 Luxemburg Brewers vs. Elrosa Saints

5:45         Kimball Express vs. New Munich Silverstreaks

 

@ St. Nicholas

11:00         St. Nicholas Nicks vs. St. Martin Martins

1:15         Eden Valley Hawks vs. Roscoe Rangers

3:30 Watkins Clippers vs. Lake Henry Lakers

5:45 Cold Spring Rockies vs. Spring Hill Chargers

 

Wednesday June 6th

Exhibition

Cold Spring Springers @ Monticello Polecats    7:30

Beaudreaus Saints @ St. Joseph Joes                6:15

Rogers Red Devils @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones     7:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers          6:15

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Avon Lakers                        6:30

 

Friday June 7th

Litchfield Blues @ Watkins Clippers                     7:30

Foley Lumberjacks @ Isanti Redbirds                           7:30

 

Saturday June 9th

Exhibition

Richmond Royals @ Cold Spring Springers  7:00 (Merchants Night)

Monticello Polecats @ Beaudreaus Saints                   2:00

St. Joseph Joes @ New London Spicer Twins   1:30

St. Michael Saints @ Albertville Villians               7:30

 

Sunday June 10th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Beaudreaus Saints                 4:00

 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

 

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Beaudreaus Saints             1-0

Cold Spring Springers       1-1

Brainerd Bees                      0-1

Sauk Rapids Cyclones      0-0

 

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers           6-0

Watkins Clippers                 5-1

Pearl Lake Lakers               3-4

St. Nicholas Nicks               0-7

South

St. Augusta Gussies          4-1

Kimball Express                  2-2

Cold Spring Rockies          2-3

Eden Valley Hawks             1-5

 

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskes           4-0

St. Joseph Joes                  2-1

Foley Lumberjacks   3-2

Clear Lake Lakers     1-3

Becker Bandits          0-1

Albertville Villains      1-1

Sartell Stone Poneys 0-4

 

 

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints              6-1

New Munich                4-3

Spring Hill Charger    3-3

Meire Grove Grovers 3-4

Greenwald Cubs        2-5

 

South

Richmond Royals      5-1

Lake Henry Lakers    3-2

St. Martin Martins       2-3

Roscoe Rangers        2-3

Farming Flames        0-6

 

 

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers               5-1

Freeport Black Sox   4-1

St. Stephen Steves    3-3

Opole Bears                3-4

St. Wendel Saints      1-3

 

 

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer

Class A State Ratings Editor

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor

St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer

email: matrat@midco.net

