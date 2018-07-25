Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Schedules

A look at the upcoming schedule for Central Minnesota's amateur baseball teams.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGIONAL GAMES)

Tuesday July 24th

Beaudreaus Saints @ Cold Spring Springers     7:30

Friday July 27th

Cold Spring Springers @ Brainerd Bees              7:30

Sunday July 29th

Beaudreaus Saints @ Brainerd Bees                   7:30

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 28th

Cold Springer Rockies @ Luxemburg Brewers  2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Kimball Express               1:00

St. Augusta Gussies @ Watkins Clippers            2:00

Winner vs. Loser of Foley Lumberjacks and Clear Lake Lakers Of the Sauk Valley League for No. 8 Spot in Region on Sunday July 29th @ Watkins @ 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 28th

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies    1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

(Winner will play a play-in game for a Region Spot)

Sunday July 29th @ Watkins 2:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 27th

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Elrosa Saints         8:00

Saturday July 28th

Richmond Royals @ Lake Henry Lakers    1:30

STEARNS COUNTY PLAY IN GAMES for REGION 15C SPOT

Saturday July 28th

Greenwald Cubs vs. Farming Flames @ Roscoe      12:00

Winner vs. Roscoe Rangers                                        2:30

Winner Qualifies for Region 15C Spot

VICTORY LEAGUE REGION PLAYOFFS

(At Pierz Legion Park)

Saturday July 28th

St. Stephen Steves vs. Sobieski Skis                    11:00

Winner Plays at 1:30 Sunday July 29th

Loser Plays at 11:00 Sunday July 29th

Saturday July 28th

Avon Lakers vs. Upsala Blue Jays               1:30

Winner plays at 5:00 Sunday July 29th

Loser plays at 7:30 Sunday July 29th                  

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday July 25th

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Monticello Polecats   7:30

Saturday July 28th

Beaudreaus Saints @ Minnetonka Millers           2:00

Sunday July 29th

BARC Industries Bullfrogs @ Cold Springer Springers 4:00

