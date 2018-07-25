Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Schedules

A look at the upcoming schedule for Central Minnesota's amateur baseball teams.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGIONAL GAMES)

Tuesday July 24th

Beaudreaus Saints @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Friday July 27 th

Cold Spring Springers @ Brainerd Bees 7:30

Sunday July 29 th

Beaudreaus Saints @ Brainerd Bees 7:30

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 28 th

Cold Springer Rockies @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Kimball Express 1:00

St. Augusta Gussies @ Watkins Clippers 2:00

Winner vs. Loser of Foley Lumberjacks and Clear Lake Lakers Of the Sauk Valley League for No. 8 Spot in Region on Sunday July 29th @ Watkins @ 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 28 th

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies 1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

(Winner will play a play-in game for a Region Spot)

Sunday July 29 th @ Watkins 2:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 27 th

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Elrosa Saints 8:00

Saturday July 28 th

Richmond Royals @ Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

STEARNS COUNTY PLAY IN GAMES for REGION 15C SPOT

Saturday July 28 th

Greenwald Cubs vs. Farming Flames @ Roscoe 12:00

Winner vs. Roscoe Rangers 2:30

Winner Qualifies for Region 15C Spot

VICTORY LEAGUE REGION PLAYOFFS

(At Pierz Legion Park)

Saturday July 28 th

St. Stephen Steves vs. Sobieski Skis 11:00

Winner Plays at 1:30 Sunday July 29 th

Loser Plays at 11:00 Sunday July 29 th

Saturday July 28th

Avon Lakers vs. Upsala Blue Jays 1:30

Winner plays at 5:00 Sunday July 29 th

Loser plays at 7:30 Sunday July 29th

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday July 25 th

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Monticello Polecats 7:30

Saturday July 28 th

Beaudreaus Saints @ Minnetonka Millers 2:00

Sunday July 29 th

BARC Industries Bullfrogs @ Cold Springer Springers 4:00