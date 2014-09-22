Central Lakes South- High School Football Update
It is hard to believe that high school football season in St. Cloud is already halfway done. Here is a look at the standings, both section and conference, and results through week four.
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE- SOUTH
Team (CLC; Overall) Section
1. Sartell Sabres (2-0, 3-1) #2 Section 8AAAAA
WK 1: vs Tech (W 33-19)
WK 2: vs Alexandria (W 40-13)
WK 3: @ Willmar (W 49-14)
WK 4: @ Bemidji (L 0-31)
WK 5: vs Grand Rapids
WK 6: @ ROCORI
WK 7: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice
WK 8: @ Apollo
2. Apollo Eagles (2-0, 2-2) #3 Section 8AAAAA
WK 1: @ ROCORI (W 19-14)
WK 2: @ Moorhead (L 20-42)
WK 3: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (W 40-20)
WK 4: vs Brainerd (L 24-28)
WK 5: @ Fergus Falls
WK 6: vs Willmar
WK 7: @ Tech
WK 8: vs Sartell
3. Willmar Cardinals (1-1, 3-1) #4 Section 6AAAAA
WK 1: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (W 41-6)
WK 2: @ Brainerd (W 39-20)
WK 3: vs Sartell (L 14-49)
WK 4: @ Grand Rapids (W 37-7)
WK 5: vs Alexandria
WK 6: @ Apollo
WK 7: vs ROCORI
WK 8: @ Tech
4. ROCORI Spartans (1-1, 2-2) #4 Section 8AAAA
WK 1: vs Apollo (L 14-19)
WK 2: @ Fergus Falls (W 28-6)
WK 3: vs Tech (W 18-16)
WK 4: @ Alexandria (L 10-36)
WK 5: vs Bemidji
WK 6: vs Sartell
WK 7: @ Willmar
WK 8: @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
5. Tech Tigers (0-2, 1-3) #5 Section 8AAAAA
WK 1: @ Sartell (L 19-33)
WK 2: vs Grand Rapids (W 56-13)
WK 3: @ ROCORI (L 16-18)
WK 4: vs Moorhead (L 48-0)
WK 5: @ Brainerd
WK 6: @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
WK 7: vs Apollo
WK 8: vs Willmar
6. Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (0-2, 0-4) #6 Section 8AAAAA
WK 1: @ Willmar (L 6-41)
WK 2: vs Bemidji (L 19-52)
WK 3: @ Apollo (L 20-40)
WK 4: vs Fergus Falls (6-14)
WK 5: @ Moorhead
WK 6: vs Tech
WK 7: @ Sartell
WK 8: vs ROCORI