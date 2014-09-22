Central Lakes South- High School Football Update

It is hard to believe that high school football season in St. Cloud is already halfway done. Here is a look at the standings, both section and conference, and results through week four.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE- SOUTH

Team (CLC; Overall) Section

1. Sartell Sabres (2-0, 3-1) #2 Section 8AAAAA

WK 1: vs Tech (W 33-19)

WK 2: vs Alexandria (W 40-13)

WK 3: @ Willmar (W 49-14)

WK 4: @ Bemidji (L 0-31)

WK 5: vs Grand Rapids

WK 6: @ ROCORI

WK 7: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice

WK 8: @ Apollo

2. Apollo Eagles (2-0, 2-2) #3 Section 8AAAAA

WK 1: @ ROCORI (W 19-14)

WK 2: @ Moorhead (L 20-42)

WK 3: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (W 40-20)

WK 4: vs Brainerd (L 24-28)

WK 5: @ Fergus Falls

WK 6: vs Willmar

WK 7: @ Tech

WK 8: vs Sartell

3. Willmar Cardinals (1-1, 3-1) #4 Section 6AAAAA

WK 1: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (W 41-6)

WK 2: @ Brainerd (W 39-20)

WK 3: vs Sartell (L 14-49)

WK 4: @ Grand Rapids (W 37-7)

WK 5: vs Alexandria

WK 6: @ Apollo

WK 7: vs ROCORI

WK 8: @ Tech

4. ROCORI Spartans (1-1, 2-2) #4 Section 8AAAA

WK 1: vs Apollo (L 14-19)

WK 2: @ Fergus Falls (W 28-6)

WK 3: vs Tech (W 18-16)

WK 4: @ Alexandria (L 10-36)

WK 5: vs Bemidji

WK 6: vs Sartell

WK 7: @ Willmar

WK 8: @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

5. Tech Tigers (0-2, 1-3) #5 Section 8AAAAA

WK 1: @ Sartell (L 19-33)

WK 2: vs Grand Rapids (W 56-13)

WK 3: @ ROCORI (L 16-18)

WK 4: vs Moorhead (L 48-0)

WK 5: @ Brainerd

WK 6: @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

WK 7: vs Apollo

WK 8: vs Willmar