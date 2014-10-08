Central Lakes Conference Volleyball Scores and Standings

The volleyball season is winding down in Central Minnesota. Here is how the Central Lakes Conference looks at this point in the year.

Tuesday:

Brainerd 3, Fergus Falls 0
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
ROCORI 3, Apollo 0
Sartell 3, Maple Lake 0

Standings:
Team               CLC     (OVER)

ROCORI         10-0       (17-3)  Current 8W streak
Willmar             9-1        (15-5)
Sartell              9-2         (18-2)
Alexandria        7-3        (12-9)
Brainerd           4-6       (12-11)
Sauk Rpds       4-6       (13-12)
Fergus Falls     2-8        (4-16)
Apollo               2-10       (2-15)
Tech                 0-11       (3-15)

