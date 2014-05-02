Central Lakes Conference Golf Results

The Central Lakes Conference held a boys golf meet Thursday at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls. The Otters won the meet on their home course, posting a score of 299 which put them 19 strokes ahead of second-place Willmar.

Fergus Falls junior Chris Swenson posted the meet's top individual score at 69.

FULL RESULTS:

Team:
Fergus Falls 299
Willmar          318
Tech                321
Alexandria      324
Sartell             326
Brainerd         341
SR-R               346
ROCORI          360
Apollo               372

Individual Medalists:
C. Swenson, FF   69
T. Kallevig, WIL     73
D. Scharenbroich, SCT  75
L. Soydara, FF       75
K. Lausch, FF        75

 

