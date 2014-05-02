Central Lakes Conference Golf Results

The Central Lakes Conference held a boys golf meet Thursday at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls. The Otters won the meet on their home course, posting a score of 299 which put them 19 strokes ahead of second-place Willmar.

Fergus Falls junior Chris Swenson posted the meet's top individual score at 69.

FULL RESULTS:

Team:

Fergus Falls 299

Willmar 318

Tech 321

Alexandria 324

Sartell 326

Brainerd 341

SR-R 346

ROCORI 360

Apollo 372

Individual Medalists:

C. Swenson, FF 69

T. Kallevig, WIL 73

D. Scharenbroich, SCT 75

L. Soydara, FF 75

K. Lausch, FF 75