Central Lakes Conference Golf Results
The Central Lakes Conference held a boys golf meet Thursday at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls. The Otters won the meet on their home course, posting a score of 299 which put them 19 strokes ahead of second-place Willmar.
Fergus Falls junior Chris Swenson posted the meet's top individual score at 69.
FULL RESULTS:
Team:
Fergus Falls 299
Willmar 318
Tech 321
Alexandria 324
Sartell 326
Brainerd 341
SR-R 346
ROCORI 360
Apollo 372
Individual Medalists:
C. Swenson, FF 69
T. Kallevig, WIL 73
D. Scharenbroich, SCT 75
L. Soydara, FF 75
K. Lausch, FF 75