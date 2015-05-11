Central Lakes Conference Baseball Update

Dave Overlund

The Central Lakes Conference appears to be headed toward a photo finish in 2015. At least five teams have a legitimate chance of finishing in the CLC's top spot this season.

STANDINGS

Brainerd       6-2 (7-5)
Sartell          6-3 (10-4)
Alexandria    5-3 (7-5)
Apollo           6-4 (7-7)
ROCORI       5-4 (8-4)
Tech             4-4 (6-7)
Sauk Rapids  4-5 (7-7)
Fergus Falls   2-6 (4-8)
Willmar          1-8 (1-10)

MONDAY

Fergus Falls @ Alexandria  5 PM
STMA @ Tech                     7 PM

TUESDAY

Willmar @ ROCORI        4 PM
Apollo @ Tech                  4 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd 4 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sartell     7 PM

WEDNESDAY

No games scheduled

THURSDAY

Alexandria @ Fergus Falls  5 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Willmar     5 PM
Brainerd @ Sartell              7 PM

FRIDAY

Willmar @ New London- Spicer   4 PM
Brainerd @ Monticello                   5 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria                      7 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Apollo                  7 PM
ROCORI @ Owatonna                7:30 PM

SATURDAY

ROCORI @ Rochester John Marshall   1 PM

