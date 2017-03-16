Celtics Pull Away From Wolves In Second Half

The Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104 Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Wolves fall to 28-39 on the season with the loss and are now four games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ricky Rubio led the Wolves with 23 points while adding seven assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and ten rebounds. The Celtics' Isaiah Thomas led all scorers with 27 points.

The Timberwolves will play at Miami on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 5:30.