Cathedral’s Thibault To Take Over CSB Hockey Program

St. Cloud Cathedral girls soccer coach and St. Cloud Ice Breakers girls hockey coach Nick Thibault has resigned from his positions at CHS to take the women's hockey coaching job at the College of St. Benedict.

Thibault spent three seasons as the head coach of the St. Cloud Ice Breakers and finished 18-7-2 last season. In his three years on the bench of the co-op team, Thibault posted a record of 54-22-4.

As girls soccer coach, Thibault boasted a 34-15-3 mark overall and a 25-5 record in the Granite Ridge Conference.