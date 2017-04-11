Cathedral’s Poganski Named Captain Of UND Hockey

Former Cathedral standout Austin Poganski will be the captain of the University of North Dakota hockey team for the 2017-2018 season. Head coach Brad Berry made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Poganski notched 12 goals and 13 assists during the 2016-17 season for the Fighthing Hawks. Heading into his senior season, Poganski is the active leader in games played for UND with 118.

“Austin possesses all of the qualities you want in a team captain,” said coach Brad Berry to UNDSports.com Tuesday. “His attention to detail and preparation is elite. Above all else, his team-first mentality and care for the program are exceptional.”

UND defeated St. Cloud State in the NCHC quarterfinals at Ralph Englestad Arena this past season. The Fighting Hawks made the NCAA tournament for a 15th consecutive season, but were defeated by Boston College in the opening round.